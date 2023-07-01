Four-star WR Jaylan Hornsby commits to Texas A&M

Another day, another blue chip commit for Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class. This one comes from four-star New Jersey WR Jaylan Hornsby. He is A&M’s 8th commit in the past 10 days, 5 of which are four-star recruits.

Hornsby chose A&M over Penn State, is currently ranked as the No. 377 player in the nation, the No. 58 WR and the No. 6 player in New Jersey. Strangely enough, Hornsby is now the second Aggie commit from New Jersey in this class, joining QB Miles O’Neill. A&M also had a New Jersey signee in the 2023 class with OT Chase Bisontis.

The Aggies now have 14 commits in this class, which has moved up to No. 12 in the country after being ranked in the 40s just a couple weeks ago.

Jaylan Hornsby Highlights