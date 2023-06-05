Aggies face decisive regional matchup with Stanford after Sunday night game mysteriously not played at all

Texas A&M entered Sunday with a chance to advance out of the Stanford Regional with a win. But somehow not a single Aggie fan has any recollection of that game happening, as if it didn’t even happen at all. So due to time constraints, the teams will just play a winner take all game on Monday night.

The decisive game against Stanford will take place at 8 p.m. tonight, and will stream on ESPN+.

While Texas A&M’s starting pitcher for tonight has not yet been named, the safe money is on Nathan Dettmer. Dettmer has had his struggles this year, but is easily the most experienced pitcher the Ags have left in the tank. And since every other Aggie starter had a completely opposite result from the SEC Tournament to the regional (A&M starters have YET to make it out the second inning this weekend), let’s hope Dettmer continues that trend and has a nice rebound performance to avenge his loss in the SEC Tournament championship game eight days ago.

The winner of this game will move on to face Texas in a best-of-three Super Regional this weekend against the Texas Longhorns (who advanced out of the Coral Gables Regional over host Miami). If Stanford advances, they would host the Super Regional. If A&M advances, things get a lot more murky. The process is that both teams submit “bids” to host, and the NCAA selection committee chooses the best site. Whether that’s based on the team who is most deserving, the site that is best equipped to host or the one that will make them the most money is very much up for debate.

Buckle up, folks. Tonight is gonna be stressful.