Aggies advance to regional final with 8-5 win over Stanford

In very similar fashion to their tournament-opening win over Cal State Fullerton, Texas A&M got down early with short-lived starting pitching. But just like their first game, the Aggie offenses responded (even if it too a bit longer this time), en route to an 8-5 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The comeback was led by shortstop Hunter Haas, who almost singlehandedly led the Aggie comeback with five RBIs on two doubles in the 6th and 8th innings. The bullpen also deserves a ton of credit, going 7+ innings for the second straight day and only giving up two runs.

With the win, the Aggies advance to the regional final at 8 p.m. on Sunday, and will get a rematch with either Fullerton or Stanford (who play an elimination game at 2 p.m. today). The game will be available via streaming on ESPN+. If A&M wins Sunday night, the regional is over and they advance to a super regional next weekend. If the Aggies lose, the two teams would play a winner-take-all game on Monday.

With A&M needing just one win in two tries to take the regional, it’s worth taking a look at the other side of the bracket as well. The Stanford Regional is paired with the Miami Regional, and the only team to be eliminated on that side thus far is Maine. Another elimination game happens at noon today as Miami takes on Louisiana, with the winner moving on to face...oh would you look at that...Texas.

And no, nobody knows who would host the regional if it was a matchup of the Aggies and Longhorns (both schools would submit a bid to the selection committee and they would choose the “best” option).

#BTHOwhoeverweplaytonight