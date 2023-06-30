Four-star LB Tyanthony Smith commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M may be a bit thin at linebacker at the moment, but the 2024 recruiting class is looking to put an end to that in short order. Today, the Aggies added the third linebacker commit to this class as they secured a pledge from four-star Jasper product Tyanthony Smith.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tyanthony Smith tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



“I told coach Durkin I silently committed to USC and he looked me and my eyes & said, ‘I don’t care. We’re still going to recruit you.’ Once he said that I knew that it was time.”… pic.twitter.com/5315nTFQBA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

Smith chose the Aggies over Alabama, USC, OU and Texas, as well as offers from a slew of other major powers like Auburn, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Notre Dame. He is currently ranked as the No. 332 recruit in the nation, the No. 29 linebacker and the No. 55 recruit in Texas.

He is joined in the class by fellow linebackers Jordan Lockhart and Tristen Jernigan. With this commitment, A&M now has 14 total commits in their class, and moves up to No. 12 nationally.

Tyanthony Smith Highlights