Aggie bats come alive as Texas A&M beats Fullerton 12-7 in first game of Stanford Regional

Texas A&M’s opening game of the NCAA Tournament got off to a rocky start, with Will Johnston giving up three runs in the top of the 2nd inning, but the Aggies responded immediately to take control. The offense scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, and it just kept coming from there, as the lead ballooned to 11-3 by the end of the fourth inning. The Aggies cruised from there, winning the game 12-7 to stay in the winners bracket of the Stanford Regional.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS:

Ryan Targac – 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB

Max Kaufer – 3-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI

Hunter Haas – 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 3 BB

Shane Sdao (W, 4-1) – 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

The Aggies continue regional play as they take on host team Stanford at 8 p.m. today. The game is available via stream on ESPN+. Freshman Justin Lamkin will get the start for A&M. While his season-long stats may not be super impressive (3-3, 5.62 ERA, 74 K, 28 BB in 9 starts and 18 total appearances), Lamkin has gone at least five innings and given up three runs or less in four of his last five starts. That includes seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament last week.

Postgame Comments