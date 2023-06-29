Top 100 WR Drelon Miller commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M recruiting has been on a roll lately, landing five recruits since June 22, but today, the roll became a loaf. The Aggies have a new top recruit in their 2024 recruiting class, as Silsbee WR (and national top 100 player) Drelon Miller has committed to the Aggies.

Miller is ranked the No. 65 recruit in the country, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 12 player in Texas (#branding). While A&M’s primary competition for his commitment appeared to be LSU and USC, Miller has a laundry list of offers commensurate with his ranking, which include Aruansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

Looking at the highlights, he reminds me a lot of Ainias Smith, but perhaps even more physically gifted. He doesn’t have overwhelming size or speed, but he shows great ball skills and is very good at making the first tackler miss and outrunning others from there. Also, like Smith, Miller is utilized in the backfield and the return game as well. With Smith using his final year of eligibility for the Aggies in the 2023 season, it’s not hard to see Miller filling that role once he arrives on campus.

With this commitment, the Aggies now have 13 players in the 2024 class, and their national ranking, which was in the 40s just a couple of weeks ago, is now ranked No. 15, according to 247 Sports.

Drelon Miller Highlights