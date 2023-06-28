Aggie hoops will play at Virginia in SEC/ACC Challenge

The SEC will play the first year of the SEC/ACC Challenge when the 2023-24 basketball season arrives. The Aggies - fresh off a 2nd place SEC finish in 2023, get one of the premiere matchups, playing on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Cavaliers have won at least a share of the ACC title in four of the last five seasons, and won a national title in 2019. They should be a premiere opponent for a Texas A&M non-conference schedule that has been severely lacking in them over the past couple seasons.

According to CBS Sports’ John Rothstein, A&M also has agreements to pay at Ohio State (with a return to College Station the following year) and a neutral site game against the Houston Cougars. It seems Buzz Williams and company finally got the memo about beefing up their non-conference slate.