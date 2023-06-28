Aggie women’s hoops announces SEC opponents

It was a rough first year for Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, going 9-20 overall and 2-14 in SEC play. They’ll hope for a big improvement in year two, and on Wednesday, we found out which conference opponents they’ll take on in 2024.
The schedule is taking shape ‼️— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) June 28, 2023
Just let us know the times and dates #GigEm pic.twitter.com/aXYFwg83aa
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents
HOME
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
ROAD
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Mizzou
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
Loading comments...