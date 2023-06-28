Aggie women’s hoops announces SEC opponents

It was a rough first year for Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, going 9-20 overall and 2-14 in SEC play. They’ll hope for a big improvement in year two, and on Wednesday, we found out which conference opponents they’ll take on in 2024.

The schedule is taking shape ‼️



Just let us know the times and dates #GigEm pic.twitter.com/aXYFwg83aa — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) June 28, 2023

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents

HOME

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

ROAD