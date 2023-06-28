 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie women’s hoops announces SEC opponents

A&M hopes for bounce-back year in year two under Joni Taylor

By Robert Behrens
It was a rough first year for Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor, going 9-20 overall and 2-14 in SEC play. They’ll hope for a big improvement in year two, and on Wednesday, we found out which conference opponents they’ll take on in 2024.

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents

HOME

ROAD

  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Mizzou
  • Ole Miss
  • Tennessee

