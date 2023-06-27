3-star Edge Gabriel Reliford commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M continues to be on a recruiting hot streak to wrap up the month of June, now with five commits in the past six days. The latest of those commits is Shreveport edge rusher Gabriel Reliford, who announced his pledge on Tuesday afternoon.

Reliford chose the Aggies over Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, and also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor and Kansas State. He is a three-star recruit, and is rated as the No. 878 recruit nationally, the No. 61 edge rusher and the No. 29 player in Louisiana.

The Aggies now have 12 commits in the 2024 recruiting class (#branding), and the class has surged to No. 21 nationally after being ranked in the 40s just a week ago. And if the crystal balls are accurate, the Ags may not be done adding impact recruits this month.

Gabriel Reliford Highlights