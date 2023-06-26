Four-star OT Weston Davis commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M continues their recent recruiting hot streak, getting their fourth commit in the past six days. And this one is the biggest of the bunch, both literally and figuratively, as four-star Beaumont OT Weston Davis pledged his commitment to the Aggies.

247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong put in a “crystal ball” prediction over the weekend for Davis to commit to LSU (where he had just visited), but it seems the Aggies were able to overcome the recency bias and gain his verbal. Davis is the No. 187 recruit nationally, the No. 15 offensive tackle and the No. 35 player in Texas. He chose A&M over offers from LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Miami, USC and many others.

Davis is the 3rd-highest rated recruit in A&M’s class, and the 11th total commit in the Aggies’ 2024 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 27 nationally. He’s also A&M’s third offensive line commit in this class, joining Ashton Funk and Coen Echols (who just committed on Friday).

And if the murmurs are to be believed, the Aggies may not be done adding commits this week.

Weston Davis Highlights