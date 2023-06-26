Texas A&M hoops 2024 SEC opponents announced

For the first time in what feels like forever, Texas A&M basketball actually enters the 2023-24 season with lofty expectations. After finishing second in the SEC last season and returning all but one player, it’s not hard to see why. But the first step in figuring out how many wins you see on your schedule is knowing who you’re gonna play, and at least from a conference perspective, we learned that today, as the SEC released the list of conference opponents for each team.

SEC Opponents Release:

Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC Opponents

Home

Arkansas

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Road

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Ole Miss

Missouri

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Of note, the Aggies will have home-and-home series with Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. The SEC schedule will begin in early January, with the non-conference slate starting in November.