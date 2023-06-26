Texas A&M hoops 2024 SEC opponents announced

For the first time in what feels like forever, Texas A&M basketball actually enters the 2023-24 season with lofty expectations. After finishing second in the SEC last season and returning all but one player, it’s not hard to see why. But the first step in figuring out how many wins you see on your schedule is knowing who you’re gonna play, and at least from a conference perspective, we learned that today, as the SEC released the list of conference opponents for each team.
We know who's coming here.— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) June 26, 2023
We know where we're going.
Just let us know when.
SEC Opponents Release:
» https://t.co/9YoJ63I3hI pic.twitter.com/pEe9iYDSV6
Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC Opponents
Home
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
Road
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Georgia
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
Of note, the Aggies will have home-and-home series with Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. The SEC schedule will begin in early January, with the non-conference slate starting in November.
