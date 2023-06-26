 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M hoops 2024 SEC opponents announced

Big things expected for Aggie basketball next year

By Robert Behrens
Penn State v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the first time in what feels like forever, Texas A&M basketball actually enters the 2023-24 season with lofty expectations. After finishing second in the SEC last season and returning all but one player, it’s not hard to see why. But the first step in figuring out how many wins you see on your schedule is knowing who you’re gonna play, and at least from a conference perspective, we learned that today, as the SEC released the list of conference opponents for each team.

Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC Opponents

Home

Road

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Georgia
  • LSU
  • Ole Miss
  • Missouri
  • Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt

Of note, the Aggies will have home-and-home series with Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. The SEC schedule will begin in early January, with the non-conference slate starting in November.

