REPORT: Aggie SF Dexter Dennis signs with Orlando Magic

Dexter Dennis is the lone departure from Texas A&M’s 2022-23 basketball squad that went 15-2 in conference play and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game. And it now appears he’ll get his shot at the pros, reportedly signing with the Orlando Magic Summer League following this week’s NBA Draft.

Source: Dexter Dennis, a lockdown defender from Texas A&M, is signing with the Orlando Magic for Summer League #MagicTogether https://t.co/tM3fpZNoqt — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 23, 2023

Dennis transferred to Texas A&M from Wichita State a year ago, but immediately ingratiated himself with teammates and fans with his relentless energy and athleticism. He averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies last season, but it is his defense that will likely intrigue teams at the next level (he was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year at Wichita State in 2021-22).

Gig ‘em and good luck, Dexter!