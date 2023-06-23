 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former players remember Coach Price

He will be missed dearly

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Ole Miss at Texas A&amp;M Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Aggie family was heartbroken on Friday to learn of the passing of Coach Terry Price, Class of ‘92. To nobody’s surprise, this let to an outpouring of emotion on social media, in no short supply from the people who perhaps knew him in a way nobody else did: his former players.

Below is a sampling of memories shared by former players, be they offense or defense, scholarship or walk-on, or even just players he recruited. Coach Price made a difference in the lives of so many.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...