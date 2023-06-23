Katy OL Coen Echols commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M had a definite lull in recruiting in the summer of 2022, with only six commits in late July, but it appears the Aggies won’t be repeating that feat in 2023. On Friday, they got their third commit in the past two days, and their 10th overall, from three-star Katy OL Coen Echols.

Just a few months ago, Echols didn’t hold a single Power 5 offer, but some impressive performances on the camp circuit appear to have changed all that, as he has gotten offers from A&M, Auburn, Cal, Georgia Tech, Kanas, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Texas Tech and Utah all in a three-month span. He is currently rated as the No. 739 recruit nationally, the No. 46 interior offensive lineman and the No. 120 recruit in Texas according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. But given that two of the four sites haven’t even ranked him yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if those numbers rose by the time this signing class is inked in December/February.

Texas A&M’s national recruiting ranking has now risen to No. 29 (though it’s still a bit too early for those rankings to matter all that much). He is also the Aggies’ second offensive line commit in the class, joining Katy teammate and four-star OT Ashton Funk.

Coen Echols Highlights