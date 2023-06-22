Four-star TE Eric Karner commits to Texas A&M

It wouldn’t be a Texas A&M recruiting class without a blue chip tight end, and the Aggies appear to have gotten theirs for the 2024 cycle as four-star TE Eric Karner from Elmhurst, IL committed to the good guys on Thursday morning after visiting campus over the weekend.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Eric Karner tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’5 225 TE from Itasca, IL chose the Aggies over Florida & Alabama



“I’m coming home #GigEm”https://t.co/IOF8tgsIid pic.twitter.com/HkjzkTBAVN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2023

Karner is rated as the No. 390 recruit nationally, the No. 21 tight end and the No. 9 player in Illinois. He committed to Texas A&M primarily over Florida and Alabama, but also held offers from Michigan State, Iowa (notable for a tight end), Arkansas, Auburn, Miami and South Carolina.

Say what you want about Jimbo Fisher’s offense, but it has produced at the tight end position, and that has paid dividends on the recruiting trail. The Aggies signed four-star Jaden Platt in 2023, THREE blue chip tight ends in 2022 (Donovan Green, Jake Johnson and Theo Melni Ohrstrom) and four-star TE Jalen Wydermyer in 2019. It appears an absolutely loaded tight end room will continue to be so into the future.

He is Texas A&M’s 8th commit in the 2024 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 38 in the country (but those rankings this early in the recruiting cycle don’t hold much meaning). When you look at average rating per recruit, the Aggies are 10th nationally (and have a higher rating per recruit than 6 of the top 10 teams in the overall rankings).

Eric Karner Highlights