Four-star LB Jordan Lockhart commits to Texas A&M

The college football season is still more than two months away, but recruiting season is well underway, as the Aggies have hosted a slew of recruits in recent weeks for summer official visits. One of those visits paid off on Thursday, as four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart committed to Texas A&M.

The 6’3 230 LB from Redlands, CA chose the Aggies over USC



“They say everything is big in Texas and I’m ready to come in and make it bigger.”https://t.co/cIQUh2ANFn pic.twitter.com/1HRqLrFvOP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2023

Lockhart is rated as the No. 368 recruit nationally, the No. 31 linebacker and the No. 30 player in California, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He attends St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA (a Los Angeles suburb), so getting his commitment now, when he was scheduled to visit USC this coming weekend, is a massive get for the Aggies. He also holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Linebacker is a particular area of need for Texas A&M after high profile misses on Harold Perkins (LSU) and Anthony Hill (Texas) in the past two recruiting cycles. Combined with the transfers of Andre White, Ish Harris and Tarian Lee, the A&M linebacker room is looking a bit thin (or at best inexperienced) in 2023 behind starters Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell. But after signing three LBs in 2023 (Daymion Sanford/Taurean York/Chantz Johnson), the Ags now have two committed in 2024 (with Lockhart joining Tristan Jernigan).

After originally committing to Ole Miss in January 2022, Lockhart decommitted from the Rebels on March 5, the same day he received a scholarship offer from A&M. Expect a snarky tweet from Lane Kiffin any minute now.

The Aggies now have nine commits in the 2024 recruiting class, six of which are blue chip recruits. Lockhart is actually the second one of the day for A&M, joining four-star TE Eric Karner. The class is now ranked No. 32 in the country currently (but recruiting rankings are to be taken with a grain of salt this early in the cycle).

Jordan Lockhart Highlights