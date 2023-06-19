Punter Jackson Waller commits to Texas A&M

Punters don’t normally get a lot of recruiting fanfare compared to other positions. But we all know the importance of having a competent punter can make in a game...or even a season. Well it appears Texas A&M has gotten their punter for the 2024 class, getting a commitment from Katy’s Jackson Waller.
100% COMMITTED #GigEm@AggieFootball Staying home pic.twitter.com/QE7qYDwYnC— jackson waller (@jacksonwaller13) June 18, 2023
Waller is rater as the No. 27 punter in this class, and becomes the Aggies 8th commit in the 2024 recruiting class.
Loading comments...