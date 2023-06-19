Punter Jackson Waller commits to Texas A&M

Punters don’t normally get a lot of recruiting fanfare compared to other positions. But we all know the importance of having a competent punter can make in a game...or even a season. Well it appears Texas A&M has gotten their punter for the 2024 class, getting a commitment from Katy’s Jackson Waller.

Waller is rater as the No. 27 punter in this class, and becomes the Aggies 8th commit in the 2024 recruiting class.

Roll that beautiful punting footage