2024 QB Miles O’Neill commits to Texas A&M

Most of the focus tonight was on the unveiling of the SEC’s 2024 opponents, but Texas A&M got some additional good news with the commitment of three-star NJ quarterback Miles O’Neill.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 QB Miles O’Neill tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’5 220 QB from Princeton, NJ chose the Aggies over Michigan State, Penn State, & Pitt



He is the 2nd QB commit in the Aggies’ 2024 Class, joining Anthony Maddox https://t.co/GpCdxoTluU pic.twitter.com/982xMQyKic — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 14, 2023

The 6’5” O’Neill appears to be a late riser in the 2024 class. After not holding a single Power 5 offer entering the month of May, he suddenly saw a surge of offers from Michigan State, West Virginia, Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt, Penn State and A&M. The Aggies hosted him for an official visit last weekend, and apparently made enough of an impression for him to pull the trigger on the commitment.

This makes two QBs in the Ags’ 2024 recruiting class, with O’Neill joining Mississippi’s Anthony Maddox. The Aggies have a total of seven commitments,

Miles O’Neill Highlights