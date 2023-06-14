 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 QB Miles O’Neill commits to Texas A&M

Aggies add second QB to next year’s recruiting class

By Robert Behrens
Most of the focus tonight was on the unveiling of the SEC’s 2024 opponents, but Texas A&M got some additional good news with the commitment of three-star NJ quarterback Miles O’Neill.

The 6’5” O’Neill appears to be a late riser in the 2024 class. After not holding a single Power 5 offer entering the month of May, he suddenly saw a surge of offers from Michigan State, West Virginia, Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Pitt, Penn State and A&M. The Aggies hosted him for an official visit last weekend, and apparently made enough of an impression for him to pull the trigger on the commitment.

This makes two QBs in the Ags’ 2024 recruiting class, with O’Neill joining Mississippi’s Anthony Maddox. The Aggies have a total of seven commitments,

