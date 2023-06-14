The Link Farm: 6.14.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

SEC Schedule Coming Right Up. Looking ahead to 2024, the SEC Football Schedule is set to debut tonight on the SEC Network. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. CT to find out the full schedule though rumors are already flying that the game between Texas and Texas A&M is set to resume in College Station in 2024.

Aggie Baseball post-season honors. Texas A&M’s Hunter Haas and Jace LaViolette have been named to the ABCA All-Region team. LaViolette also earned Freshman All-American Honors.

Who do you hope to see on the schedule for Texas A&M Football in 2024?