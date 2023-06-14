The Link Farm: 6.14.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- SEC Schedule Coming Right Up. Looking ahead to 2024, the SEC Football Schedule is set to debut tonight on the SEC Network. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. CT to find out the full schedule though rumors are already flying that the game between Texas and Texas A&M is set to resume in College Station in 2024.
Report: Texas' 2024 schedule will include Texas A&M, Arkansas and Georgiahttps://t.co/tSJPr0TgUj@IshmaelRJohnson | #HookEm #GigEm #WPS #GoDawgs #SEC pic.twitter.com/VJlxFr4o1D— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) June 14, 2023
- Aggie Baseball post-season honors. Texas A&M’s Hunter Haas and Jace LaViolette have been named to the ABCA All-Region team. LaViolette also earned Freshman All-American Honors.
- Szabo Wins Another. Texas A&M women’s tennis associate head coach Jordan Szabo won Assistant Coach of the Year Honors for the second straight year. The Aggies have won two consecutive SEC Regular season titles.
- Aggie Women End Track & Field Season. Texas A&M finished in fifth at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet. It was the fourth straight top-five finish for the Aggies.
