 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Link Farm: 6.14.23

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write ourselves.

By Jay Arnold
/ new
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championship Photo by Andy Nelson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • SEC Schedule Coming Right Up. Looking ahead to 2024, the SEC Football Schedule is set to debut tonight on the SEC Network. Tune in at 6:00 p.m. CT to find out the full schedule though rumors are already flying that the game between Texas and Texas A&M is set to resume in College Station in 2024.
  • Aggie Baseball post-season honors. Texas A&M’s Hunter Haas and Jace LaViolette have been named to the ABCA All-Region team. LaViolette also earned Freshman All-American Honors.
  • Szabo Wins Another. Texas A&M women’s tennis associate head coach Jordan Szabo won Assistant Coach of the Year Honors for the second straight year. The Aggies have won two consecutive SEC Regular season titles.
  • Aggie Women End Track & Field Season. Texas A&M finished in fifth at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet. It was the fourth straight top-five finish for the Aggies.

Who do you hope to see on the schedule for Texas A&M Football in 2024?

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...