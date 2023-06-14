Aggies will host Longhorns as a part of newly unveiled 2024 football opponents

Weeks after announcing that they would stick with an eight-game conference schedule for 2024, the SEC unveiled each teams’ lists of opponents on Saturday. As expected, Texas A&M will renew their rivalry with the hated Texas Longhorns, and as has been said by A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork for months, the first game will be played in College Station.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ OPPONENTS



Texas, LSU, Missouri and Notre Dame are all coming to Kyle Field next season! #GigEm



» https://t.co/T0ORaujDdf | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0waGVsWKQP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 14, 2023

But this isn’t just about one game, this is a total schedule revamp that does away with the previous division format. Given that, significant schedule changes were inevitable. The Ags’ previous schedule featured home games against Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU, road games against Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina and a neutral site game against Arkansas. But somewhat shockingly, both the Alabama and Georgia games are both gone, and the new list of SEC opponents is the following:

at Florida

at Auburn

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

vs. Arkansas (at AT&T Stadium)

vs Mizzou

vs LSU

vs Texas

Of course this is just a list of opponents, not dates, and I’d expect those dates to be released some time in the fall (as is usually the case for SEC schedule releases).

Add in a non-conference home game against Notre Dame, and that’s one of the better home slates in recent memory for the Aggies. Not to mention that the absence of both Bama and UGA makes this potentially the best chance A&M has at making it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game since joining the conference. And given that the players from that top-rated 2022 recruiting class will be juniors in 2024, the timing could not be better.