Rating every 2022-23 Texas A&M sports team on a scale of 1-12

With the NCAA Outdoor Track Championships happening over the weekend, we have officially reached the end of Texas A&M’s 2022-23 athletic season. After what was overall a somewhat forgettable year, many Aggies may be quick to turn the page and look toward next year. But there were some high points, if you look hard enough.

With that in mind, we did a short recap of every scholarship sports team’s 2022-23 season, and gave them a rating on a scale of 1 to 12 (#branding).

Women’s Golf: 11/12

They won the SEC, they sent Texas home and they made it to the NCAA Semifinals. The only thing more this team could have done was win it all. A fantastic season for the Aggies.

Women’s Tennis: 10/12

These ladies spent the majority of the season ranked in the top 5, going 30-3 overall and undefeated in the SEC regular season. A loss to Georgia in the SEC Tournament final and a loss to Stanford in the NCAA Quarterfinals are the only things stopping them from having the highest score on this list.

Women’s Track & Field: 10/12

Women’s Track rounded into form over the course of the season after placing 10th in the SEC Indoor Meet. They rebounded nicely to finish 14th at the NCAA Indoors, then excelling in the outdoor season by finishing 3rd in the SEC and 5th nationally.

Men’s Golf: 9/12

A pretty rock solid year for Men’s Golf, winning four tournaments and finishing 13th nationally. And I’m not gonna lie, Sam Bennett winning the Low Amateur at The Masters probably plays into those positive vibes as well.

Men’s Swimming & Diving: 9/12

Hard to argue with a top 15 finish (14th at the NCAA Championships) along with being top 4 in the SEC. This concludes my knowledge about our swimming and diving teams.

Men’s Basketball: 8/12

This was a hard one to rate. The Aggies had their best regular season conference record since joining the SEC (15-3) and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game. Certainly hallmarks of a good season. But it’s hard to overcome the sting of that first round exit at the hands of Penn State. Especially since it cost A&M the chance at taking down rival Texas in the second round. The good news is the team brings back everyone except Dexter Dennis, so the 2023-24 outlook is very very bright.

Equestrian: 8/12

This was by no means a bad season for the A&M Equestrian team. But as one of the Aggies’ most successful programs, it was far from their best year. They finished the year 9-7, falling to Auburn in the SEC Championship matchup and going down to TCU in the national quarterfinals. Certainly good, but not great.

Softball: 7/12

A great first season for Trisha Ford as the head coach of the softball team. Going .500 in the SEC is no small feat, and the Aggies won nine games over Top 25 opponents along the way. They eventually lost to Texas in the Austin Regional, but things are looking up for the A&M softball program.

Women’s Swimming & Diving: 6/12

Maybe not as successful as the men, but No. 25 at the NCAAs is still nothing to sneeze at. I’ll take it.

Men’s Tennis: 5/12

An up and down year for the men, who went 19-12 (7-5) before losing in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament to TCU.

Men’s Track & Field: 5/12

Much like the women, men’s track fared better outdoors than indoors. They finished 10th in the SEC Indoors and 32nd in NCAA Indoors before finishing 5th/22nd in the Outdoor season.

Baseball: 4/12

Maybe this one is a bit harsh, but when you are coming off perhaps the best season in school history and are ranked in the top 5 in the preseason, expectations are understandably lofty. Instead of meeting those expectations, A&M struggled to a sub-.500 SEC regular season record before going out in the Regional round to Stanford. Yes they did advance to the SEC Tournament championship game, but that ultimately means very little if you didn’t bring home the hardware. Let’s hope year three under Jim Schlossnagle sees a rebound season.

Soccer: 3/12

A disappointing year for one of A&M’s most consistently great programs. The Aggies finished below .500 in conference play, got knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament and knocked out (by Texas of all teams) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cross Country: 3/12

I won’t pretend to follow our Cross Country team, but finishing 8th in the conference and failing to qualify for the NCAA Championships isn’t going to win you any new fans.

Women’s Basketball: 2/12

It was year one under new coach Joni Taylor, so growing pains were expected. Let’s hope growth happened, because we know there were pains. The Ags went 2-14 in conference play and 9-20 overall, failing to qualify for the postseason. You give a lot of grace as the first year under a new regime, but from this season alone, there weren’t a lot of positives to find.

Volleyball: 2/12

Not many positives to take away from the volleyball season, with A&M going 13-16 (5-13 in the SEC) before making a coaching change at the end of the season. Let’s hope the new regime can bring Aggie Volleyball back into contention in 2024.

Football: 1/12

If I’m being honest, the win over LSU to close out the season is the only thing that prevented this from being a zero. Losing to App State in Week 2 pretty much set the tone for what was by all accounts an abysmal season for the maroon and white, going from preseason top six to failing to qualify for a bowl game is unacceptable, and it’s why there’s so much pressure for A&M to get it right in 2023. The talent is there, it’s time to see results on the field to match it.