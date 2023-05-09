Aggies add a top 100 player with the commitment of S Jordan Pride

As we enter the summer months, it’s about that time we usually start seeing an uptick in recruiting commitments. Most of that won’t begin until the string of camps and official visits in June, but Texas A&M got an early gift on Tuesday as four-star safety Jordan Pride from Blountstown, FL.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Pride has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’2 175 S from Blountstown, FL chose the Aggies over Florida, Alabama, & Tennessee.



“Not no changing this one, Gig Em ”https://t.co/QozboMiuLq pic.twitter.com/M12HvhMjZo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2023

Pride had been committed to Florida State for nearly two years, pledging to the Noles the July before his sophomore season. But after decommitting in April, he seemed to quickly zero in on the Aggies and Florida Gators as potential landing spots. Lucky for us, he chose Aggieland. He is rated as the No. 84 recruit nationally, the No. 6 safety and the No. 13 player in the State of Florida.

This commitment gives A&M six commitments thus far in the 2024 recruiting class, and Pride instantly becomes the Ags’ highest-rated recruit. With the commitment, their class ranking rises seven spots to No. 25 nationally (though those rankings aren’t particularly meaningfull this early in the cycle when there is such a wide variance in the number of commits).

Jordan Pride Highlights