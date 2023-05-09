 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggies add a top 100 player with the commitment of S Jordan Pride

FSU decommit becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Aggies 2024 class thus far.

By Robert Behrens
As we enter the summer months, it’s about that time we usually start seeing an uptick in recruiting commitments. Most of that won’t begin until the string of camps and official visits in June, but Texas A&M got an early gift on Tuesday as four-star safety Jordan Pride from Blountstown, FL.

Pride had been committed to Florida State for nearly two years, pledging to the Noles the July before his sophomore season. But after decommitting in April, he seemed to quickly zero in on the Aggies and Florida Gators as potential landing spots. Lucky for us, he chose Aggieland. He is rated as the No. 84 recruit nationally, the No. 6 safety and the No. 13 player in the State of Florida.

This commitment gives A&M six commitments thus far in the 2024 recruiting class, and Pride instantly becomes the Ags’ highest-rated recruit. With the commitment, their class ranking rises seven spots to No. 25 nationally (though those rankings aren’t particularly meaningfull this early in the cycle when there is such a wide variance in the number of commits).

Jordan Pride Highlights

