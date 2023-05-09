Texas A&M adds Colorado State RB David Bailey from the transfer portal

Texas A&M may not need a ton of help in their starting lineup this fall, but depth was an issue following 25 scholarship player departures this offseason. That need was once again addressed this week, as Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday evening at the Houston A&M Club Coach’s Night that Colorado State RB David Bailey is now an Aggie.

Bailey began his collegiate career at Boston College, and has 2,413 rushing yards on 549 carries and 26 rushing touchdowns over the past five seasons. He entered the transfer portal back in October as a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.

This is the second time in three days the Aggies have added a depth piece out of the portal, having secured a commitment from Fresno State QB Jaylen Henderson over the weekend. At the running back position, Bailey provides a big body (6’0”, 240 lbs) and an injury-proofing addition. Prior to his addition, A&M had only four scholarship running backs on the roster in Earnest Crownover, Amari Daniels, Leveon Moss and Rueben Owens. While that is a talented stable of backs, it could also get dicey very quickly if you sustain a couple of injuries. Bailey remedies that situation, and may also become a short yardage options alongside Crownover.

While roster numbers are still shaking out, the Aggies have now added seven scholarship players from the transfer portal as well as 19 incoming freshmen. When you factor in the fact that A&M lost only one senior to graduation from last year’s roster (long snapper Connor Choate), that means that they have now replaced every scholarship they lost to graduation/the portal. As we head into summer, the roster finally seems to be rounding into form, with just a handful of open scholarships remaining.