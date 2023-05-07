Texas A&M gets commitment from Fresno State transfer QB Jaylen Henderson

Texas A&M added valuable QB depth via the transfer portal on Sunday, securing a commitment from former Fresno State QB Jaylen Henderson.

The 6’3”, 215-pound Henderson comes to Aggieland with three years of eligibility remaining, and will likely serve as a depth piece to Conner Weigman and Max Johnson. His presence gives the Aggies a fourth scholarship QB, and likely will allow them to redshirt true freshman Marcel Reed. Henderson was three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, coming out of Chaminade High School in West Hills, CA.

Depth can be something that can be hard to recruit from the portal (most transfer players are doing so in search or more playing time). This is a lesson Texas A&M has learned the hard way this offseason, with a very talented starting lineup that is still in need of bolstering at some positions with the start of the season less than four months away. So getting another QB, even if you don’t expect them to take meaningful snaps, can be worthwhile. After all, we are less than two years removed from seeing backup QB Zach Calzada leave multiple games with injury and be spelled by walk-on Blake Bost. Luckily Calzada was able to return and play through his injuries in 2021, but it illustrates the point that you are only a matter of plays away from relying on players your team never planned to rely on.

While the transfer portal closed for entries a week ago, there are still many players who have yet to name a destination. There’s a good chance that A&M is not yet done making transfer portal additions to their roster.