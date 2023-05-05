 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The weekend ahead in Texas A&M athletics

Tennis, golf begin their NCAA Tournament journeys

By Robert Behrens
2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Women’s Tennis

NCAA Tournament vs. Qunnipiac
1 p.m. Friday, Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)
Watch | Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

NCAA Tournament vs. SMU
2 p.m. Friday, Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center (Fort Worth, TX)
Watch | Live Stats

Baseball

vs No. 4 Florida
Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field (College Station, TX)
6 p.m. Friday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats
5 p.m. Saturday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats
1 p.m. Sunday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Women’s Golf

NCAA San Antonio Regional
Monday-Wednesday, TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Live Stats (Mon) | Live Stats (Tue) | Live Stats (Wed)

BTHO EVERYONE!

