The weekend ahead in Texas A&M athletics

The weekend has arrived, and that means tons of Texas A&M athletics action. Here’s which teams will be in action over the weekend (and how you can check it out).

Women’s Tennis

NCAA Tournament vs. Qunnipiac

1 p.m. Friday, Mitchell Tennis Center (College Station, TX)

Watch | Live Stats

Men’s Tennis

NCAA Tournament vs. SMU

2 p.m. Friday, Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center (Fort Worth, TX)

Watch | Live Stats

Baseball

vs No. 4 Florida

Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field (College Station, TX)

6 p.m. Friday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats

5 p.m. Saturday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats

1 p.m. Sunday: Watch | Listen | Live Stats

Women’s Golf

NCAA San Antonio Regional

Monday-Wednesday, TPC San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Live Stats (Mon) | Live Stats (Tue) | Live Stats (Wed)

BTHO EVERYONE!