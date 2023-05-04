The Link Farm: 5.4.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

The Aggies closed their SEC regular season conference play-off with a win over Missouri at Davis Diamond. Aggie softball then closed out non-conference regular season play yesterday with a win over Houston to set the stage for the SEC Tournament. Baseball suffers a series sweep in Fayetteville. Texas A&M baseball had a tall task going on the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Aggies were swept by the #7 Hogs and things won’t get any easier this weekend when the #4 Florida Gators come to town. At least they came back to beat Tarleton on Tuesday.

Aggie Pitcher makes MLB History. In some better baseball news, former Aggie standout Bryce Miller recently made his MLB debut with the Mariners. In his appearance, he became the first Seattle Mariner to strike out 10 batters in a debut.

In some better baseball news, former Aggie standout Bryce Miller recently made his MLB debut with the Mariners. In his appearance, he became the first Seattle Mariner to strike out 10 batters in a debut. Women’s Tennis Set For NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are sending two entries for both singles and doubles action at the NCAA Tournament this weekend in Orlando, Florida. Mary Stoiana and Salma Ewing are the singles selection for Texas A&M while Stoiana pairs up with Carson Branstine and Ewing pars up with Jayci Goldsmith for the doubles.

