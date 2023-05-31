TV network, kickoff times for Texas A&M’s first three football games announced

We’ve reached that time of year where football season is yet again on the horizon, now less than 100 days away. And just like every year around this time, we’re being teased with the announcement of the TV networks and kickoff times for the first few weeks of games. For Texas A&M, they have now announced when and how you can watch the first three games of the 2023 season:

Sept. 2 vs New Mexico: 6 p.m. on ESPN

6 p.m. on ESPN Sept. 9 at Miami: 2:30 p.m. on ABC

2:30 p.m. on ABC Sept. 16 vs Louisiana-Monroe: 3 p.m. on SEC Network

The Miami Hurricanes game is particularly juicy, scoring a national network slot. Let’s hope it’s a bit more action-packed than last year’s 17-9 slogfest.

The only other game we have TV information on is the Nov. 18 non-conference game against Abilene Christian, which will kick off at 11 a.m. and be available via streaming only on ESPN+/SEC Network+ (each SEC team has one streaming only game per year).