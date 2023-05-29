Texas A&M heads to Palo Alto Regional as a 2 seed

Even before regional hosts were announced on Sunday, many speculated that Texas A&M would end up as a 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional. The tournament field was announced on Monday, and those speculations were proven correct. The Aggies will be matched up with 1 seed Stanford Cardinal, 3 Cal State Fullerton and 4 seed San Jose State.

A&M’s first game will be Friday, June 2.

STANFORD REGIONAL



1️⃣ Stanford

4️⃣ San Jose State

3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton

— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

If you asked A&M fans before the season started, note hosting a regional in College Station (let alone being a national seed in line for a Super Regional), would have been a disappointment. But as is often the case, expectations shift as the season plays out and we learn more about the team. While this team is certainly not without its warts, they played well when they had to down the stretch, not only making the tournament (that wasn’t a sure thing just a few weeks ago), but moving up to a 2 seed thanks in no small part to their run to the SEC Tournament Championship Game this past week.

Stanford is the 8th overall seed in the tournament. Between facing a national seed and having to travel 1,800 miles, this isn’t exactly a favorable draw for the Ags. The Cardinal were ranked 3rd in the most recent D1 Baseball Top 25 rankings, so there’s no question they are an elite baseball team. The Aggies will need to play their best baseball to have a chance this weekend.

Bold prediction here, but the Aggies advancing out of this regional will come down to then getting quality pitching and the offense continuing to score runs.