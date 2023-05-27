Aggies avenge second round loss to Arkansas to advance to SEC Tournament Championship

Texas A&M’s clutch pitching continues, even if things got tight in the 9th inning. Three Razorback runs in the final frame made things interesting, but the Aggies held on for a 5-4 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the championship game of the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The Fightin' Texas Aggies will play for a #SECTourney Championship pic.twitter.com/piTAvblM6a — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 27, 2023

The offense was led by Austin Bost with two hits and two RBIs, but the real story was once again the A&M starting pitching, with Matt Dillard striking out six batters in four shutout innings of work. The staff as a whole today combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing only two walks, a stark contrast to what seemed to be the teams weakness all season long.

The Aggies, who entered this week on the fringe of making the NCAA Tournament at all, are almost certainly now a 2 seed in whatever regional they’re placed in. They’ll face either Florida or Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. on Sunday to determine the SEC tournament champion. The game will air on ESPN2.