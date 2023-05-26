College football teams, coaches troll Auburn’s Buc-ee’s recruiting graphic in hilarious fashion

Social media graphics are a big part of the recruiting experience in modern college football, with teams putting their graphic design team to work to promote just about any angle they can find. But Auburn may have stretched that concept a bit too far this week, as they created a graphic boasting that they are the only SEC program with a Buc-ee’s gas station.

This graphic was roundly mocked online, as the internet is prone to doing. But what made it great was that instead of just mocking it, people upped the ante, taking the opportunity to troll Auburn by posting graphics boasting about even more absurd local attractions. But it wasn’t just fans, but ACTUAL official accounts and coaches of other teams.

This may be my favorite day on the internet so far this year.

And of course, I had to throw in my own...