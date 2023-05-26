College football teams, coaches troll Auburn’s Buc-ee’s recruiting graphic in hilarious fashion

Social media graphics are a big part of the recruiting experience in modern college football, with teams putting their graphic design team to work to promote just about any angle they can find. But Auburn may have stretched that concept a bit too far this week, as they created a graphic boasting that they are the only SEC program with a Buc-ee’s gas station.
May 25, 2023
This graphic was roundly mocked online, as the internet is prone to doing. But what made it great was that instead of just mocking it, people upped the ante, taking the opportunity to troll Auburn by posting graphics boasting about even more absurd local attractions. But it wasn’t just fans, but ACTUAL official accounts and coaches of other teams.
This may be my favorite day on the internet so far this year.
#ComeToTheSip https://t.co/Vku75MCYTJ pic.twitter.com/In0co5Retw— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 26, 2023
And Buc-ee’s is just down the road.#WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/2xRAUXWGAl— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 26, 2023
https://t.co/OLBMb0NtEg pic.twitter.com/MpqXAUZmhb— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) May 26, 2023
Ⓜ️#GoTigersGo https://t.co/hzFFVzPo4B pic.twitter.com/D2AuDlPGXc— Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) May 26, 2023
#GoOwls https://t.co/zrPDfXTuf3 pic.twitter.com/KGxJW9J7Wt— FAU Football (@FAUFootball) May 27, 2023
#ComeToTheBay https://t.co/K2pl1LA8M3 pic.twitter.com/DUuuB9DO57— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) May 26, 2023
#GoApp pic.twitter.com/LSNNTwRiPa— App State Football (@AppState_FB) May 26, 2023
#SeaUsRise https://t.co/yp5KyTyD4u pic.twitter.com/FVjj5SaHda— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 27, 2023
And of course, I had to throw in my own...
https://t.co/sDKqyAMUyA pic.twitter.com/W1WEMN3R9x— Robert Behrens (@rcb05) May 26, 2023
Loading comments...