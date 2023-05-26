Texas A&M advances to SEC Tournament semifinals with 5-4 win over LSU

College baseball is about getting hot at the right time, and Texas A&M may be doing just that. The Aggies won their third SEC game in four days, this time a 5-4 victory over No. 5 LSU to advance to the tournament semifinals on Saturday.

LSU took a 3-1 lead in the early innings, but A&M took the lead for good thanks to a four-run 7th inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by shortsthop Hunter Haas. The Tigers made things interesting in the 9th, putting the tying run on third and go-ahead run on first, but the game ended on a strikeout and foul out forced by P Evan Aschenbeck.

The Ags will get a rematch with Arkansas, their lone loss of the tournament, at noon on Saturday. Should they win, they’d advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

While A&M entered the tournament just barely in the NCAA Tournament field, their wins over Tennessee, South Carolina and LSU this week have all but assured they are in the tournament field, with most experts now listing them as a 2 seed in whatever regional they get placed into.