Aggies advance to fourth round of SEC Tournament with 5-0 win over South Carolina

Aggie Baseball survived another day in the SEC Baseball Tournament, taking down South Carolina 5-0 in an elimination game to advance to the fourth round of the tournament on Friday.

The game was highlighted by Justin Lamkin’s dominant start, going seven innings, allowing one hit, striking out nine with zero runs allowed. Offensively, A&M got multi-hit games from Hunter Haas, Trevor Werner and Austin Bost, scoring 5+ runs for the 5th time in the last 6 games.

After a season plagued by pitching woes, the Texas A&M notched their second shutout in the past three days. They will face LSU at 3 p.m. on Friday on SEC Network in yet another elimination game with a trip to the tournament semifinals on the line. The winner of this game will face the winner of Alabama/Vanderbilt on Saturday.

But perhaps more importantly that the conference tournament bracket, getting a second tournament win ever further solidifies A&M’s NCAA Tournament resume, with most publications now predicting them as a 3 seed, or even a 2 seed, in whatever regional they end up in. Let’s hope A&M’s run of getting shafted by selection committees is at an end.