The Link Farm: 5.24.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Baseball Knocks Off Defending Tournament Champs. Texas A&M got their quest to prove they belong in an NCAA Regional off on the right foot by ousting Tennessee from the SEC tournament on Tuesday. Next up is a meeting with Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. today - the Aggies will likely need to win a couple more to punch their ticket to a regional.

Texas A&M got their quest to prove they belong in an NCAA Regional off on the right foot by ousting Tennessee from the SEC tournament on Tuesday. Next up is a meeting with Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. today - the Aggies will likely need to win a couple more to punch their ticket to a regional. Aggie Softball Falls to Texas in Regional Final. Texas A&M softball’s season came to an end in Austin on Sunday as the Aggies were unable to knock off the Longhorns in the regional final. While losing to the Horns is never fun, Aggies have to be happy with the direction Head Coach Trisha Ford has the team headed in.

Texas A&M softball’s season came to an end in Austin on Sunday as the Aggies were unable to knock off the Longhorns in the regional final. While losing to the Horns is never fun, Aggies have to be happy with the direction Head Coach Trisha Ford has the team headed in. Aggie Women’s Golf Season Ends in NCAA Semis. Texas A&M’s women’s golf team eliminated the Texas Longhorns from the NCAA tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club. Unfortunately, the Aggies would fall to Wake Forest in the semi-final match-up closing out what was one of the best seasons in Aggie Women’s Golf history.

Texas A&M’s women’s golf team eliminated the Texas Longhorns from the NCAA tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club. Unfortunately, the Aggies would fall to Wake Forest in the semi-final match-up closing out what was one of the best seasons in Aggie Women’s Golf history. 42 Athletes Headed to NCAA West First Round. The list of Aggie track & field athletes headed to Sacramento for the NCAA West Regional is extensive, to say the least. The action kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. CT.

BTHOsummer