Texas A&M Softball, Women’s Golf continue NCAA Tournament play this weekend

Two Texas A&M athletic teams will look to keep their national title hopes alive this weekend. Softball begins NCAA Tournament play at the Austin Regional, facing Texas State tonight, while Women’s Golf begins NCAA Championship play after advancing out of the San Antonio Regional last week.

Women’s Golf

NCAA Championship

May 19-24 (Grayhawk Country Club, Scottsdale, AZ) | PREVIEW

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com. TV coverage for NCAAs begins on Monday with the final round of stroke play on the Golf Channel. The Aggies will tee off on Friday to begin the tournament at 1:52 p.m.

Softball

Austin Regional

vs. Texas State (6 p.m. Friday, May 19) | PREVIEW

Watch | Listen | Live Stats

The winner of Texas A&M and Texas State will play the winner of the Texas vs. Seton Hall game at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the losers play at 4:30 p.m.

GIG ‘EM AGGIES!