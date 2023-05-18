BC transfer OL Finn Dirstine commits to Texas A&M

The Aggies continue to flesh out their roster for 2023, and the latest addition came from a familiar source, as OL Finn Dirstine became the third former Boston College player to transfer to Texas A&M in the past month.

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M❗️ #GigEm pic.twitter.com/oiOXaNKQz6 — Finn Dirstine (@Finn_Dirstine73) May 17, 2023

Dirstine, like CB Josh DeBerry and RB David Bailey before him, played at BC under former head coach Steve Addazio, who enters his second year as the A&M offensive line coach.

Coming out of high school, Dirstine was the top-rated player in the state of Massachtussetts and the No. 13 guard in the 2018 class. He started the first four games of the 2022 season for the Eagles before suffering a season-ending injury, and should provide valuable depth along the Aggies offensive front, especially following the departure of Matthew Wykoff to the portal last month.

Dirstine has one year of eligibility remaining.