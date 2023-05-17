Texas A&M G Tyrece Radford announces his return for 2023-24 season

It doesn’t come as a shock, but it sure does feel good to know for sure. As has been rumored, All-SEC guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford announced on Wednesday that he will return to Texas A&M for the 2023-24 season, utilizing his final year of college eligibility.

Going out like I came pic.twitter.com/LPZEuMWnc4 — Boots (@Tyreceradford23) May 17, 2023

The return of Radford means the Aggies return four of five starters (as well as essentially every bench player) from their 22-23 squad that finished second in the SEC, losing only Dexter Dennis. That includes bringing an All-SEC backcourt of Radford and junior Wade Taylor that could be among the best in the country. Add a frontcourt of Henry Coleman and Julius Marble and bench players like Hayden Hefner, Andersson Garcia, Solomon Washington, Andre Gordon and Manny Obaseki, and the Aggies will boast as much experience as virtually any team in the country. That roster will also be further supplemented by incoming freshmen Bryce Lindsay (G) and Brandon White (C) as well as transfers Eli Lawrence (G) and Jace Carter (G).

Next season might just be the most highly anticipated season for the Aggies since the Billy Gillispie era, and It’s no surprise why A&M is a popular pick in the preseason top 25 basketball polls.