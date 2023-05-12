Aggie Baseball hosts Alabama for final home series of 2023

The Aggies suddenly have some serious momentum, after they took two from then-No. 4 Florida last weekend. Thanks to an inspired effort from the pitching staff (shocked face emoji), Schloss’ boys outscored the Gators by a combined 23-10, including Saturday’s 15-2 run-rule. Sunday’s rubber match featured a tight, back-and-forth pitcher’s duel, that ended via Balk-Off, in truly ridiculous fashion. Now the Ags (11-13 SEC) need just three more SEC wins (according to just about every national college baseball person of import) to feel safe, as it pertains to a regional bid. Win the final two series, and make no fuss about it, please and thank you.

So next up on the docket is Alabama. If you’re just emerging from underneath your rock, the Tide have yet another team dealing with the fallout of scandal. Naturally, they responded by taking two from No. 5 Vanderbilt a week ago. Also, it’s worth noting that none of the players have been linked to this boondoggle; just one seemingly-doubleplus-unsmart head coach.

On the field, the Tide sport one of the most experienced and unsung teams in the SEC. They rank fifth or better in all three of the “slash” categories (AVG/OBP/SLG) and runs scored, as well as leading the conference in hits and have hit 24 more homers than A&M. They also sport a team ERA almost a run and a half better than the Ags, and have allowed the third-fewest walks in the SEC. Unfortunately for Bama, the conference-only numbers dip significantly. They rank 10th, 9th, and 12th, respectively, in the slash categories, and rank just sixth in total hits. They’ve also hit just one more homer than the Aggies against SEC competition.

At the plate, seniors Tommy Seidl (.352/.461/.549, 7 HR, 30 RBI), Drew Williamson, (.326/.435/.579, 14 HR, 50 RBI), Ed Johnson (.338/.439/.510, 6 HR, 38 RBI) and Jim Jarvis (.296/.404/.478, 6 HR, 24 RBI), and redshirt junior Andrew Pinckney (.343/.449/.606, 11 HR, 36 RBI) lead the way. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve got one of them super freshmen, in 3B Colby Shelton (.285/.399/.669, 16 HR, 35 RBI), who leads the team in homers. So even though not as heralded as last week’s opponent, these guys can mash, as well.

And lastly, this weekend marks the final (for now... jk) home games of this wonderfully frustrating 2023 campaign. That, of course, means quite a few of our beloved Ags will play at The Corner™®© for the final time. So a quick, but heartfelt thank you to Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, Jordan Thompson, Matt Dillard, and Carson Lambert. In an effort not to dissolve into a blubbering mess, I’ll leave it at this: thank you for each and every contribution you’ve made and every memory formed in your time with us. It truly has been an honor to watch. And I think I can safely speak for all past and present of the Olsen Faithful when I say that whatever comes next, you’ll always have a home in Aggieland.

Probable Starters

Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.19 ERA) vs. Luke Holman (6-2, 3.08 ERA) Saturday: Troy Wansing (2-2, 6.05 ERA) vs. Garrett McMillan (1-2, 5.23 ERA)

Sunday: TBA vs. Jacob McNairy (5-1, 5.02 ERA)

How to Watch