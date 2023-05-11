Aggies get commitment from GVSU transfer WR Jahdae Walker

Texas A&M has been making some hay in the transfer portal in recent days, adding valuable depth pieces at QB (Jaylen Henerson) and RB (David Bailey). They added WR, perhaps the team’s thinnest position, to that list on Thursday with the commitment of Grand Valley State’s Jahdae Walker.

Walker chose the Aggies over offers from BYU, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Pitt and Illinois. At 6’4”, he led his team in receiving last season as a sophomore with 30 receptions for 623 yards and four touchdowns and was a first-team all conference selection.

While the Aggies don’t lack skill at receiver, they did seem a big heavy on smaller receivers (by college football standards at least). Walker is exactly the kind of big-bodied receiver the Aggies needed to bolster their depth, having only two other receivers taller than 6’2” (6’3” freshman Raymond Cottrell and 6’6” sophomore Noah Thomas).