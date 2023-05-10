The Link Farm: 5.10.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Aggie Baseball Run-Rules UTRGV. Texas A&M Baseball secured a win in their final mid-week action of the 2023 regular season. The Aggies run-ruled UT Rio Grande Valley 11-1 in the 7th inning. Texas A&M closes the regular season with a home series against Alabama and a road series at Mississippi State.

SEC Softball Championship Begins. Texas A&M's softball team begins their post-season chase in the first round of the SEC tournament against South Carolina today at 1:00 PM. The 23rd-ranked Aggies will be looking for revenge after suffering a series sweep to the Gamecocks earlier this year.

Women's Golf Takes Lead in Regional Tournament. Texas A&M took a four-stroke lead over SMU into today's action after a strong performance on Tuesday. The Aggie Women's Golf team will look to maintain that lead in the final round of action today - you can follow along at golfstat.com.

SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Set To Begin. With the Spring semester wrapping up, several sports are reaching their post-season. SEC Track & Field action begins tomorrow at 5:30 PM and can be watched live on ESPN.

Happy Graduation Week!