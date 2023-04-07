 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sam Bennett is in SECOND at The Masters after shooting 68 for the second day in a row

A dream scenario for the Aggie amateur as he heads into the weekend in Augusta

By Robert Behrens
The Masters - Round Two Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sam Bennett likely entered his first trip to The Masters like any amateur, just hoping to gain some experience at the most iconic tournament in golf. After one day, he sat in the top 10, and making the cut was very much in sight.

After shooting 68 for the second consecutive day, Bennett entered the clubhouse sitting at -8 and ALONE IN SECOND PLACE on the leaderboard, behind only Brooks Koepka at 12. Bennett has only shot one bogey through 36 holes, and is only the third amateur player to be second on the leaderboard at Augusta in any point in the tournament.

Bennett, 23, is the reigning US Amateur Champion and a senior at Texas A&M. Tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round will be made once all players have finished their Friday rounds and the cut line is finalized.

For Sam...

