Aggie golfer Sam Bennett tees off at The Masters today

Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett has already made a name for himself in the sport as the reigning US Amateur Champion at the age of 23. But today he’ll take golf’s biggest stage as he plays in The Masters in Augusta, GA. Bennett will tee off at 12:36 p.m. in a group with PGA pros Scottie Scheffler (the 2022 Masters champion) and Max Homa.

If you’re an Aggie, you’re likely already rooting hard for Bennett, but if you needed another reason, watch this feature on him done by The Golf Channel. It chronicles the story of Bennett watching his father battle early-onset Alzheimer’s, and how a handwritten note from his dad is permanently etched on both his soul and his body (tattooed on his forearm): “Don’t Wait to Do Something.”

While the traditional TV broadcast on CBS does not begin until Sunday, you can watch the first two rounds via streaming on either CBSSports.com the CBS Sports App or Paramount+. Playing alongside the defending champ means Bennett is in one of the featured groups. ESPN will also provide coverage from 3-7:30 p.m.

Gig ‘em Sam!