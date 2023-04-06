Photoshopping googly eyes on every statue on the Texas A&M campus

A photo made the rounds on Twitter this week in which someone had stuck googly eyes onto the newly unveiled Reveille statue on the Texas A&M campus. And c’mon, it’s hard not to laugh at this.
WHO PUT GOOGLY EYES ON THE REVEILLE STATUE IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/l7ZG16Iu8F— lil luchi (@genericluchi) April 2, 2023
A rational person would give this a mild chuckle and move on with their lives. But I, for some reason, decided this meant we needed to see what EVERY statue at A&M would look like with the googly eye treatment.
Firstly, however many statues you think there are on the A&M campus, there are more. Like there are at least three I’m almost certain I’ve never seen before. We love us some statues. It’s also important to note that for this exercise I required it to actually have eyes to be a statue (otherwise it’s just a sculpture). So you won’t see any googly eyes on the giant Aggie Ring (unless you really wan to and you ask nicely).
Editor’s Note: This is not done as any sort of disrespect to any of the individuals or groups represented by these statues. Obviously many of these represent very important people/ideals and this is not meant to diminish that in any way. It’s just harmless internet fun and should be treated as such.
Loading comments...