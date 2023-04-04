The Link Farm: 4.4.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Softball drops series to Volunteers. Texas A&M nearly notched another SEC series victory but the Aggies were unable to overcome #3 Tennessee on Sunday. The Aggies will look to bounce back when Mississippi State comes to town on Saturday.
- Women’s Golf take on Silverado Showdown. The #6 Aggies were tied for second after the first round of the action in Napa, California. The on-course action continues and can be followed at golfstat.com.
- Streak Extended. Texas A&M’s women’s tennis team extended their 13-match win streak with a massive victory over #4 Georgia. The Aggies return to action on Friday against Ole Miss.
- New World Leader Set at Florida Relays. Texas A&M’s Jermaisha Arnold set a new best time for 2023 by finishing the 400m in 50.71. Her teammate Tierra Robinson-Jones ran a 50.90 in the same event as th Aggies finished the second day of track competition in Gainesville, Florida.
