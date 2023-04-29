Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones selected by Indianapolis Colts in the 7th round of NFL Draft

Texas A&M’s Jaylon Jones was one of the most effective cornerbacks in college football in 2022, helping the Aggies finish with the No. 1 pass defense in the country. He was rewarded for that work on Saturday, selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

The junior from Cibolo Steele made 32 career starts as an Aggie at cornerback, including all 10 games he appeared in during the 2022 season. He allowed only 10 receptions and no touchdowns all season, and finished with 98 career tackles and three career interceptions.

At 6’2”, 205, Jones has NFL size. While he may not have elite speed, his coverage skills will allow him to challenge for playing time at the next level.

Congratulations, Jaylon!