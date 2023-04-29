 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson selected by Jacksonville Jaguars in 5th round of NFL Draft

Well that took longer than expected

By Robert Behrens
Getty Images

Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson entered the NFL Draft rated as one of the top safeties available, but experienced an unexpected slide in his draft stock after a subpar NFL Combine. The once projected first rounder had to wait a bit longer than he would have liked, but he now has his NFL home, taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The junior from St. Louis, Missouri, was 2022 All-SEC Coaches Second Team as a defensive back and made nine starts in 2022 and forced three fumbles. He won the Aggie Defense Playmaker Award and finished his career with 164 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

At 6’3”, 195, he brings the length and physicality to step in as a box safety or nickel corner immediately, if put in the right situation.

Congratulations, AJ!

