Texas A&M RB Devon Achane selected by Miami Dolphins in the 3rd round of NFL Draft

We all knew that Devon Achane’s speed would make him an enticing option for teams in the NFL Draft . It took a bit longer than expected, but he’ll take that game-changing speed to the sunshine state, as he was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st pick in the third round on Friday night.

Our offense just got even faster.



Let's get it, @ffvmousvon_! pic.twitter.com/LhDI099Ska — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 29, 2023

The junior from Fort Bend Marshall was 2022 All-SEC First Team Running Back and All-purrpose. He led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally averaging 161.0 all-purpose yards per game. He also ranked No. 3 in the SEC and No. 16 in the NCAA with 110.2 rushing yards per game in 2022, registering a career-high game rushing 38 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the upset win over No. 5 LSU. He finished with 2,376 rushing yards and 21 career touchdowns..

Achane’s size likely depressed his draft stock slightly (5’9”, 185), but as Aggies know, he does not play like an undersized back. He’ll join a backfield with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, so while it may be crowded, there is no clear feature back, so he will have a chance to make an immediate impact.

Congratulations, Devon!