Aggie Baseball hits the road to Fayetteville

This season’s rendition of Texas Aggie Baseball just can’t seem to stay out of their own way. After a less-than-stellar start to the season, including dropping five of their first six SEC contests, they’ve put together four-consecutive SEC series wins. The most recent one, on the road against the then-top rated RPI squad in Kentucky, really seemed to solidify that this team had almost figured it out. So of course they dropped their midweek to Sam Houston, whose RPI sits uncharacteristically in the triple digits, all while making the Bearkats’ pitchers look like a top 10 staff. Four of the five SHSU pitchers still sport ERAs north of 6.00 after their 8-2 victory on Tuesday. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Regardless, the four-straight series wins has the Ags at 9-9 in the SEC, with four series left for the year. If they can find a way to make it to 15 or more SEC wins, a regional berth would be a near-certainty. But first up is a date with our old pals from The Natural State.

The Hogs have put together yet another top ten season to this point in 2023, and currently sport the fifth rated RPI in the country. They’re also coming off a sweep at the hands of Georgia, and an 8-4 midweek loss at Missouri State. Add that to the fact that Dave Van Horn’s Arkansas historically doesn’t like to lose at Baum-Walker Stadium very often, and you’ve got the makings of a potential romp waiting for the Aggies in Fayetteville.

One big thing going for A&M in this series is that Arkansas will be without starting outfielders Jared Wegner (.351/.486/.739, 12 HR, 44 RBI) and Tavian Josenberger (.322/.433/.527, 7 HR, 27 RBI). The problem is that Jace Bohrofen (.361/.486/.662, 10 HR, 33 RBI), Kendall Diggs (.339/.488/.645, 8 HR, 39 RBI), and Caleb Cali (.302/.398/.563, 7 HR, 25 RBI) are more than enough to score plenty of runs. And if Nate Yeskie’s staff can’t get more out of their starters, who boast the last-ranked, in-conference starters ERA, then it won’t matter who fills out the Hogs’ lineup.

Probable Starters

Thursday: Troy Wansing (2-2, 5.91 ERA) vs. Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.40 ERA)

Troy Wansing (2-2, 5.91 ERA) vs. Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.40 ERA) Friday: TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA Saturday: TBA vs. TBA

How to Watch