Where will Aggies be taken in the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft Thursday night, and hundreds of college football players will see their lifelong dream of making it to the NFL realized, and three of those players are Texas A&M Aggies. RB Devon Achane, CB Jaylon Jones and S Antonio Jones all decided to forego their senior seasons in College Station to turn pro, and all three are expected to be drafted.

But where?

S Antonio Johnson

Johnson may be the only player on this list who could sneak into Thursday night’s first round. But even if he doesn’t, the 2022 first team All SEC safety is virtually assured of being taken on day two (rounds two/three) of the draft on Friday.

“Antonio Johnson is a large, fluid, athletic specimen at safety. He moves like a big cornerback but plays like a linebacker. He was routinely used in the box or as a robber floating into the middle of the field. He’s noticeably athletic in all phases, but looks a little awkward when sinking in coverage and changing directions, and his instincts aren’t there yet. He has plenty of slot defender experience, and he holds his own in that regard when not dealing with small, quick WRs. He’s best against TEs. Tackling issues arose in his final collegiate season, but he does have serious range. If utilized in an enforced, thumper role, he can be a successful pro.”

-CBSsports.com

RB Devon Achane

Like Johnson, Achane is one of the top players at his position, but the fact that high draft picks are rarely spent on running backs these days depresses his stock slightly. That said, he is still very much in play to be taken in the second or third round on Friday.

“Devon Achane has legit track speed — we’re talking 10.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash — and a home run waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. Achane is a threat in the passing game, too, and also has return abilities. At 185 pounds during the season, he’s undersized by NFL standards, but there is no denying his game-changing abilities.

-CBSsports.com

CB Jaylon Jones

The former five-star recruit was A&M’s top corner for each of the past two seasons, making 32 starts in his A&M career, including allowing only 10 completions and no touchdowns in 2022. While he might slip into the third round, he’s projected to be more of a weekend pick.

“Jaylon Jones is a big, physical, savvy zone-based CB who is a very old prospect (will be 26 in October.) He has dynamic movements for his size and mirrors well. He’s one of the more assertive, physical presence CBs on the edge against the run, though he’s very hit or miss in that regard. He’s not someone who was around the football much in coverage throughout his career. His overall athleticism is above-average; same goes for his size. For a zone-heavier team looking for more size and length at the position, this is a quality sleeper prospect who just doesn’t have any true trump card.”

-CBSsports.com

How to Watch

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The rounds will begin at the following times and dates: