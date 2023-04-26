The Link Farm: 4.26.23

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

After suffering a series sweep on the road against South Carolina, Texas A&M softball was able to get back to their winning ways with a series victory in Oxford. After dropping game one, the Aggies won the next two contests to get the series win on the road against Ole Miss. Men’s Golf Falls in Semis to Florida. Texas A&M’s men’s golf team was unable to replicate the success of the women’s golf team in securing an SEC championship. The Aggies lost in the semi-final of the SEC tournament to Florida.

Aggies have dominant showing at LSU



The Aggies spent the weekend in Baton Rouge where both the Women’s and Men’s 4X400 teams took first at the LSU Alumni Gold Meet. Texas A&M two-sport athlete Bryce Foster took second in the shot put. Baseball Beats Ranked Kentucky. Texas A&M Baseball secured a massive road series victory by knocking off the 13th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. The Aggies won games one and two before dropping the series finale.

With the end of the semester around the corner, good luck to the students on finals!