Aggie Baseball heads to Lexington to take on Kentucky

Nearly a month ago, the Aggies headed back home to the Brazos Valley after they were swept by then-ranked Tennessee, sitting at a measly 1-5 in the SEC. A road sweep that looks worse and worse as time goes on, might I add. That’s bad. Since then, Schloss’s boys have responded with three consecutive series victories, going 6-3 against defending-champs Ole Miss, Auburn, and Missouri. That’s good! And yet, despite the offense finally finding its footing, something still feels off.

The offense has put up 7+ runs in 9 of their last 13 games, which, even in the super-offensive environment that has been college baseball in 2023, should be more than enough to win a lot of baseball games. But the maroon and white are only 8-5 in that stretch. And most of that has to do with pitching; specifically the starters.

Nathan Dettmer has an ERA over 6.00, there are no Saturday or Sunday starters announced for the second straight series, and only twice has a starter lasted 5.0+ innings. The bullpen hasn’t proved deep enough to handle that. Couple that with an RPI in the 40s, and the outlook doesn’t look so good. But this weekend has the potential to turn that around.

The ‘Cats’ team ERA of 3.74 is good for 14th in the country, and their offense sports a 6th ranked OBP. It won’t be easy. But if Schloss’s boys are going to make a serious push to the postseason, a series win on the road against the top ranked RPI team will go a long way.

Probable Starters

Thursday: Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. Logan Martin (1-1, 4.43 ERA)

Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. Logan Martin (1-1, 4.43 ERA) Friday: TBA vs. Tyler Bosma (4-2, 4.19 ERA)

TBA vs. Tyler Bosma (4-2, 4.19 ERA) Saturday: TBA vs. Zack Lee (3-2, 3.99 ERA)

How to Watch

Times: Friday, 3:00 pm | Saturday, 1:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 pm

Friday, 3:00 pm | Saturday, 1:00 pm | Sunday, 12:00 pm Live Video: All three games can be streamed on SEC Network +

All three games can be streamed on SEC Network + Radio: SportsRadio 1150 AM/The Zone 93.7 FM

SportsRadio 1150 AM/The Zone 93.7 FM Live Stats: tamu.statbroadcast.com (desktop); tamustats.com (mobile)

Schedule Update!

Due to weather, there will be no baseball tonight :(. Saturday will now be a doubleheader!